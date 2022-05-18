Kendall and Kylie Jenner are Still “on Good Terms” with Stepbrothers Brody and Brandon Jenner

Eternal family. Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s relationship with stepbrothers Brody and Brandon Jenner has changed over the years, but the siblings still love each other.

“There is no enmity between brothers and sisters. The 26-year-old supermodel and 24-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics share Caitlyn Jenner’s father with their older half-brothers, and the siblings’ close relationship was noted in the first seasons of Keeping Up. With the Kardashians.

However, the insider notes that in recent years they have separated because of their careers and various life changes.

“Everyone has their own busy life,” the source adds. “They live in the same city, so they run into each other and sometimes even see each other at events. It’s not like they’ve ever avoided each other while in the same room. Obviously, they’re not as close as they were when Kendall and Kylie were younger, but it happens in life — people move away from each other.”

The insider continued: “But everything is fine now, everyone is on good terms.”

38-year-old Brody and 40-year-old Brandon were 8 and 10 years old, respectively, when 74-year-old Caitlin married Kris Jenner in 1991, five years after separating from her mother Linda Thompson. Although they were once close with Mamager’s children from her previous marriage, as well as with her half-siblings, the family began to break up after her separation from the Olympic champion in October 2013. (Chris, 66, and Caitlin’s divorce was finalized in 2015.)

“Well, to be honest, I didn’t even know [Kylie] was pregnant throughout the pregnancy,” Brody told TMZ in February 2018, after the birth of daughter Stormi. “Now I’ve found out and would like to see her.” At the time, he told the publication that it had been “a couple of years” since he and founder Kylie Swim spent time together, explaining, “The relationship has always been there, but you know they’re busy,” he added. “What is, is. I’d like to meet the kid.”

A year later, a Hills graduate told us exclusively: “I never see [Kardashian] again.”

As for his stepsisters, he said that “now everyone is going about their business, since my father and Chris broke up. …They travel a lot, so I rarely see them. But… we’re great.”

Brody has an equally distant relationship with Caitlin, claiming she was “never around” when he and Brandon were growing up. “I didn’t really grow up with my dad,” the DJ said during the July 2019 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings. “When I was very young, we spent a little time. When he started, obviously, a family with the Kardashian family, I hardly saw him.”

He continued: “Bruce just never was around—from time to time, maybe once every couple of years. Wasn’t at my graduation, wasn’t at most of my birthdays, so, yeah, it really wasn’t any relationship. It was very superficial.”

Although he and Caitlin became closer as he got older, Brody said things changed when she made the transition in April 2015. “I just met Bruce, and then Bruce became Caitlin,” the California native explained. “She’s completely different. That’s great, that’s great. She’s happy, she’s running. She’s living her life, so I’ve learned just not to expect too much from her.”