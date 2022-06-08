Kendall and Grandmother Kylie Jenner Just shared Their Real Feelings about the Kardashian Show on Hulu

Keeping up with the Kardashians ended in 2021, but we’re still keeping up with its graduates in other ways. In particular, the family’s new reality TV series called “The Kardashians” began airing through their new home on Hulu in April. In every sense, this is the same show as before, only perhaps with a higher performance. The last person to weigh in on their own assessment is none other than Kendall and Kylie’s grandmother, Esther Jenner. And she didn’t retract her words.

The 96-year-old mother of Caitlyn Jenner and grandmother of Kendall and Kylie Jenner was outspoken that the “Kardashians” Hulu is not exactly her cup of tea. However, let Grandma be the number one critic and supporter at the same time. She told the U.S. Sun:

I think the Kardashian show is the most pointless thing I’ve ever watched. But it was created by my two granddaughters, Kendall and Kylie, and I love them very much. They are my blood. And my four step—grandchildren [from Caitlin’s marriage to Kardashian mom Kris Jenner] — Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Robert – feel that they are mine too.

In truth, the premiere of the first season of The Kardashians also caused a strong reaction from the audience. Most of them were longtime fans who found the new stories “more watchable” than the ones in Keeping Up with the Kardashians. However, there were criticisms similar to those of Esther Jenner, who even called the series frankly “boring.” However, the grandmother of Kendall and Kylie Jenner explained to the publication that her disinterest in the Hulu offer is the result of the fact that she belongs to another generation at all. (She was born in the late 1920s.) Jenner shared:

I think people’s moral values have fallen compared to how I was raised. It’s a different world. And I don’t think the show helps relationships.

The matriarch Jenner seems to be referring to the ever-complicated parenting and bonding efforts taking place in the first season, including Kimye’s divorce, Scott Disick’s estrangement, and Chloe and Tristan’s reunion. How the family copes with an equally difficult dynamic on Jenner’s part was largely not mentioned in the series. And Caitlyn Jenner herself said that she was not asked to participate in The Kardashians at all, despite the fact that for many years she was a headliner on KUWTK. But at the same time, she added how “happy” she is that her family continues to show their travels on television.

However, the I Am Cait star was reportedly not invited to Kourtney Kardashian’s big Italian wedding to Travis Barker in May, leading to some speculation that her estrangement from members of the Kardashian family is still ongoing all these years later. On this front, Esther Jenner only shared that she and her daughter haven’t discussed various perceived insults lately, but she doesn’t think Caitlyn “even cares” about all of it.

Caitlyn Jenner and unsuspecting viewers can find out about the latest drama happening on The Kardashians, with new episodes airing every Thursday for Hulu subscribers. But I think we can safely assume that one particular grandmother is no longer being configured.…