Kenan Thompson shared his reaction after being named Emmy Host of 2022

When the biggest stars gather to celebrate the best work done on television over the past year, they will be greeted by a veteran of the small screen and a recognized master of live broadcasting. Kenan Thompson was honored to host the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony, which will be broadcast on NBC and broadcast live to Peacock subscribers on Monday, September 12. Live streaming can be challenging for some, but don’t expect nerves. from this year’s host, as the longest-running cast of “Saturday Night Live” looked excited about the opportunity when he shared his reaction on social media.

Kenan Thompson is no stranger to the Emmy Awards. The SNL comedian, who is about to begin his unprecedented 20th season with the famous comedy show this fall, has been nominated three times (2018, 2020 and 2021) for Best Supporting Actor in a comedy Series for his work on the show, and in 2018 he was among the winners of the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics Award”. Given his Instagram post, it looks like he’s ready to show what he brings as a presenter.

The Kenan and Kel star really looks pumped up to celebrate the best on TV with all of us! Kenan Thompson has been in the entertainment industry for decades, starting as a young man, showing off his puck in the Mighty Ducks movies and collaborating with his friend Kel Mitchell on Nickelodeon’s “All This,” “Kenan and Kel” and “The Good Burger.” we think it’s worth reviewing), along with many other projects.

Nevertheless, especially in the last couple of years Kenan Thompson has established himself as a presenter. Last year, he was the host of both the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and the People’s Choice Awards. In 2020, he was supposed to host a dinner for White House correspondents, but it was canceled due to the pandemic. In addition to his celebration on social media, Thompson released a statement about his upcoming performance in which he said:

Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is incredibly exciting, and doing it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special. Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars of my favorite shows.

It seems Kenan Thompson is as excited as we are to see if Continuity is going to clean up the house as she leads the pack with 25 nominations, or if White Lotus or Ted Lasso will steal a few for themselves as they each got 20 nods of their own.

The 74th Emmy Awards Ceremony will be held at 20:00 Korean time. ET Monday, September 12, on NBC. In the meantime, watch these movies and TV shows if you like Kenan Thompson, and check out our full list of nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards. If you still need to watch any series before the ceremony, here’s how to watch all the Emmy-nominated series in streaming mode.