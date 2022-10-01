Kenan And Kel’s Kel Mitchell discusses Coolio’s work on the show’s iconic theme music after the rapper’s death

Kel Mitchell told what it was like to work with the late rapper on the cult theme of Kenan and Kel.

Coolio’s death at the age of 59, which reportedly occurred as a result of cardiac arrest, shocked both the general public and the entertainment world. His passing prompted an outpouring of condolences and tributes from the likes of Ice Cube and Weird Al Yankovic. One of these touching tributes came from Kenan & Kel’s Kel Mitchell. Of course, most Nickelodeon fans of the 1990s remember the rapper “Fantastic Voyage” as the artist who created the title song for the Nickelodeon sitcom. If you’re like me, you can probably imagine the singer hanging out with Mitchell and Kenan Thompson during the show’s opening credits. Now, after the departure of the star, Mitchell discusses the work of the musical icon on his favorite topic.

The Good Burger icon talked about working with the Grammy-winning rapper during a conversation with ET. He explained that his friendship with Coolio dates back to the fact that the latter was a guest during the first season of the respected Nickelodeon sketch show All That. On top of that, the late rapper also allowed the comedian to rap at one of his concerts during his heyday in the 90s.

So, by the time the two members of All That had an extra show, the rapper “Gangsta’s Paradise” seemed like an obvious choice to perform the iconic theme music. Kel Mitchell said that many musical guests, including the late rapper, get along well with the cast and crew of the show:

”A lot of the entertainers that would come on All That, ended up hanging out with us, and staying friends with the producers and the writers, which was super awesome, and when we did the spinoff, and him doing the Kenan & Kel theme song, that was awesome.”

So Coolio was more than naturally suited for the Kenan & Kel concert, and I, for one, am grateful that this relationship led to the late rapper getting it. Of course, when he was creating the song, everything went well when he joined Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson on the set of the video for the title song, which is the introduction to the show. Those who have seen the opening know that it looks like a grand party. Kel Mitchell showed that this atmosphere was real when he talked about how the shooting of the video went:

I mean, I remember him saying next door to the Big Boy on the radio that we were going to shoot at Universal CityWalk, and I mean, everyone was there. I’m talking about all of Los Angeles. It was a big party. That’s what people can see on the other side of the camera, that’s why you see the energy is so high. It was such a cool moment, and this song still sounds, people play it in clubs and play it everywhere, and it says a lot in his lyrics.

The comedian was right when he said that this theme could be heard in a club or any other dance venue, and this opinion says a lot about Coolio’s ability to maintain his lyricism while performing for a children’s show. Many probably still remember hearing the A+ track when the show was releasing new episodes on SNICK on Saturday night. This is a melody that many will probably listen to for many years, and you can listen to it yourself below:

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, who recently reunited at the Emmy Awards, are certainly the main reason why their sitcom of the same name has worked so well. However, many will probably never forget Coolio’s key contribution to his favorite show.

You can hear the infectious theme music whenever you watch Kenan and Cal episodes using a Netflix subscription. And after watching the classic sitcom, you can stay on the tape and watch “All This” to catch the appearance of the late rapper in the first season.