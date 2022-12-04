Kenan and Kel Reunited on SNL, and Host Keke Palmer Later Explained Why It Meant So Much to Her.

Given their great success as child stars, many “Saturday Night Live” fans were hoping Keke Palmer and Kenan Thompson would do a Nickelodeon sketch together when she hosted the sketch comedy show this weekend. It’s hard to predict how much an SNL host can refer to their past with specific sketches. In this case, she helped to refer to Kenan’s past in the form of a reboot of the beloved films of the 90s “Kenan and Kel”.

In the reboot, dubbed “Kenan and Kelly,” the two worked in a store and mixed the silly and cheeky humor of the original show with the harsh and harsh realism of the inner city in an attempt to win an Emmy for Keke Palmer. The result is a really funny sketch in which Nickelodeon legend of the 90s Kel Mitchell plays a big role. Check it out…

For those of you who didn’t grow up as a child of the 90s, Kel Mitchell was, in fact, Kenan Thompson’s comedy partner before SNL. As teenagers, they starred together in the TV series “All This” and “Kenan and Kel”, as well as in the movie “The Good Burger”, before they grew up and separated. Thompson joined the program “Saturday Night Live”, where he was a regular participant for two decades, and Mitchell starred in “Mysterious People” and other projects.

Those who want to see them together had many reasons to be optimistic this year. Mitchell played a cameo role in the sketch when Thompson hosted the Emmy Awards ceremony, and the long-awaited sequel to “The Good Burger” got some positive momentum, and it looks like it could really happen. How much fun would that be?

For now, though, a surprise reunion on Saturday night live should be done. Fortunately, the fans can’t get enough of it. Tons took to Twitter to talk about how excited they were to see them together again. For example, the tweet below has gained more than 4,000 likes…

Kenan and Kel reunion on SNL featuring orange soda!! pic.twitter.com/WlfEaRghhW — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) December 4, 2022

Also far from the only one. Numerous fans took to Twitter to talk about how much they loved Kenan and Kel as children and how many feelings they returned after seeing them together again. For Palmer, the sketch was also special. After the episode aired, she took to Instagram to talk about how important it was for her to be in the battle. She called it “the highlight of (her) life” and shared how much these two “influenced” her development. Here’s a full quote from her Instagram story…

The highlight of my life. You two have been such an influence in so many ways, especially in comedy. A lot of what I think is good, funny, or want TO BE is happening because of BOTH of you! The fact that Kenan and Kel are from Illinois only made it even more real for me as a fellow countryman from Illinois, haha. And the fact that Kel’s birthday is just the day before makes me feel like it was meant to be. But seriously. So grateful for being away from this reunion.

Keke Palmer hasn’t starred yet during Kenan and Kel’s run, but she certainly starred in her own Nickelodeon show True Jackson, VP for three seasons. Since she left the show in 2011, her career has steadily gained momentum. Most recently, she received rave reviews for her performance in Jordan Peele’s film “No.” It turns out that she is also pregnant, which she epically stated during her monologue.

Considering that her family will be replenished soon, I’m not sure what Palmer’s schedule will look like next year, but if “Good Burger 2” starts, something tells me that she will be perfect for at least a year. cameo. Fingers crossed, it happens!

As for SNL, it’s hard to imagine many hosts surpassing Keke Palmer, who was excellent throughout her episode, but fortunately the show is attracting some ringers as future SNL hosts. Returning favorites Steve Martin and Martin Short from “Only Murders in the Building” will do double duty next week, and breakout star Austin Butler from “Elvis” will appear there on December 17.