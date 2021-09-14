Kena: Bridge of Spirits Will Have Brazilian Portuguese Subtitles At Launch

For those who were already looking forward to playing Kena: Bridge of Spirits, we have some news to increase the hype even more! Today (14), the Ember Lab studio confirmed via Twitter that the game will have Brazilian Portuguese subtitles at launch! Check out the publication below:

For those who don’t remember, fans in Brazil had already asked the studio to include our language in the list of locations in the title, but Ember Lab explained not knowing if it would be possible, as they are a small studio. How lucky our order was granted, no?

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be released on September 21st for PS4, PS5 and PC.

Little to go now! Excited to enjoy this super cute title? Let us know in the comments section below!