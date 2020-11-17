Kena: Bridge of Spirits not delayed until the end of 2021

Ember Lab’s action adventure game was mistakenly listed for the end of next year, as reported by the studio.

False alarm. Kena: Bridge of Spirits has not been delayed again, it is still scheduled for early 2021. This has been confirmed by Ember Lab, the developer behind the video game. The misunderstanding has occurred after PS Store published a change in the date on its website, late next year instead of early. Naturally, many mass media have echoed the news, although through social networks they have replied to the different tweets to clarify the issue.

A typo

“Hello, it was a typo and we are working with Sony to correct the message”, they have written in perfect Spanish. “We are still on track to launch the first quarter of 2021. Thank you for your support.” Therefore, this issue is settled, despite the fact that in this video game, nothing has to be taken for granted. In any case, the developers of this adventure go ahead with their plans, which have already been delayed once.

Not surprisingly, Kena: Bridge of Spirits was scheduled for this year 2020. The Ember Lab production was presented in style at the first PlayStation 5 event, making it one of the first console games to be shown . Still, the current situation, marked by the coronavirus crisis, has hit development studies. Companies have been forced to move their work operations to the homes of the developers themselves. “This year has brought many challenges and the transition to working from home has slowed development more than we expected,” they said in the official statement. They will use the extra time to polish the product to the maximum.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be released at the same time on PS4, PS5 and PC.



