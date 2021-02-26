Kena: Bridge of Spirits new trailer at State of Play

Today (25), a new trailer and release date for Kena: Bridge of Spirits, which arrives on August 24 for PS4, PS5 and PC, was revealed during Sony’s State of Play event. The adventure game mixes exploration, fighting and an incredible aesthetic of 3D animation and has been very exciting since its revelation.

The video brings much more news of the game’s combat, more unpublished areas and even details of how the spirits will help the protagonist, which can be combined to become new creatures. Check out:

Kena: Bridge of Spirits arrives on PS4, PS5 and PC on August 24, 2021.

