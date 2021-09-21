Kena Bridge of Spirits: Graphical And FPS Comparison Between PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5 And PC

Kena: Bridge of Spirits: Ember Lab’s new action-fantasy adventure is now available on PlayStation consoles and compatible via the Epic Games Store – this is what it looks like. Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the new action and fantasy adventure from Ember Lab, is now available on PS4, PS5 and PC, one of the most anticipated video games of this second half of the year since its surprising staging in summer of last year . And it is that the title looked great from its first reveal trailer, betting on levels of animation, detail and color more than striking. And now that the game is out, how does it really perform on each of the platforms it has appeared on? The YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits specialized in technical analysis has the answer, since it has made a complete comparison between the PlayStation versions (PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5) and between PC and PS5.

This is how Kena performs and looks: Bridge of Spirits

Thus, the first data that have emerged on the resolution and performance of Kena: Bridge of Spirits on each platform are:

PS4 at 1080o and 30 FPS

PS4 Pro at 1080p and 30 FPS

PS5 at 2160p (4K) and 30 FPS or 1080p and 30 FPS

On the other hand, on PC the test has been carried out at 2160p (4K) in Ultra mode with an RTX 3080.

The conclusions drawn from this comparison are various; For starters, the PS5 version of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, unsurprisingly, looks better than it did on Sony’s two previous-gen consoles, with better shadows, heavier greenery, and more realistic textures. The same is true between PS4 Pro and PS4, albeit at a much lower level. Regarding the modeling of the characters, quite similar results are obtained on the three PlayStation consoles, although a greater number of particles is shown on PS5.

At the performance level, fairly stable frame rates are obtained, although on PS4 it suffers more than expected at times of greater visual load on the screen; the same goes for PS5 in 4K mode. Another of the differentiating characteristics between PlayStation consoles are the loading times, of just 3 seconds on PS5 and 15 seconds on PS4 / PS4 Pro. The author of the comparison recommends resorting to Performance mode on PS5, since better results are obtained at 60 FPS with little graphic sacrifice.

Between PC and PS5, better shadows and greater ambient occlusion are obtained on PC with such hardware, giving away less sharp shadows on PS5. The textures are the same between both versions, although greater drawing distance and anti-aliasing were appreciated on PC.