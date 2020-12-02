Kena: Bridge of Spirits gets beautiful screenshots

Announced during the PS5 conference, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is certainly one of the most anticipated titles for the new generation of consoles. Developer Ember Lab has just released some impressive new screenshots of the nice game.

The new images show exuberant environments, difficult combat encounters and a charming atmosphere, worthy of great adventures.

If you still don’t have access to a PS5, rest assured that the game will also be available for PS4 players – however, without the resources of the new generation console, such as starting the game in less than 2 seconds, for example.

Before expected to be released at the end of the year, Kena: Bridge of Spirits was officially postponed and should arrive on PS4, PS5 and PC only in early 2021. If you buy the game for PlayStation 4, you will be entitled to a free update for the new generation of Sony.

It is also worth remembering that the title can show up at the Game Awards 2020, which takes place on December 10th. Anxious to venture into the universe of this friendly game? Comment with us in the comments section below!



