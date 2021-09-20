Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gets Beautiful Launch Trailer

With the imminent release of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, developer Ember Lab released today (20) a new trailer highlighting the game’s history and incredible visuals, which will be released for PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4 and PS5. Check out:

After being postponed for another month, Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be available for download from 1:00 am on September 21st here in the country, according to Brasília time. The coolest thing is that, after some suspense, it was also confirmed that the adventure will support Portuguese subtitles at launch!

According to Ember Lab’s official synopsis, Kena Bridge of Spirits is “a journey of action and adventure with a focus on story, breathtaking visuals and exploration combined with light combat. Players meet and improve a team of charming spiritual companions called the Rot, who improve their skills and create new ways to manipulate the environment.”

What did you think of the new material that was released from Kena? Are you planning to catch it at launch? What platform will you play on? Comment below!