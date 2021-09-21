Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay – This Is Your First Hour Of Play

Kena: Bridge of Spirits: One of the most anticipated games of this end of the year arrives today, Tuesday, September 21, on PC, PS5 and PS4. We show you the first hour of play. Kena: Bridge of Spirits hits the PC, PS5 and PS4 digital stores today, September 21. It does so from the hand of Ember Lab, who present their debut with a game that captivated users in the different Sony presentations and events in which it was seen. The game, with wonderful visuals reminiscent of Disney and Pixar animated films, is posited as a third-person adventure with combat, exploration and puzzles. Much like what we had in the early 2000s, such as the first Beyond Good and Evil or other games like Starfox Adventures.

For this reason, and while you wait for our analysis, which will arrive as soon as possible, we have captured the first hour of the game so that you can see some of the protagonist’s mechanics, the combat system and the use of the Rots, those nice creatures that we will be able to collect throughout our adventure.

A game with a lot of potential that we hope will maintain the good feelings that it has left us in these early stages.