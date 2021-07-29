Kena: Bridge of Spirits Delayed Release by One Month; release

Kena: Bridge of Spirits: Ember Lab decides to delay the release of Kena: Bridge of Spirits until September 21 on PS5, PS4 and PC. Kena: Bridge of Spirits has extended its release date to September 21. At first expected for August 24, its managers allude to this extra time “is vital for” to ensure “the best possible experience.”

Release

“We have made the difficult decision to delay the launch of Kena until September 21 to polish the game on all platforms,” ​​begins the Ember Lab team in their statement. “The team has been working hard and we feel this extra time is vital to ensuring the best possible experience.”

The study acknowledges that many of the players “are looking forward to playing”, but the work will continue at least until the new date. “We appreciate your patience as the team continues to work on delivering the best version of Kena.” They conclude by thanking “the incredible support” they are receiving from the community.

It doesn’t take us by surprise. Initially it was pointing to sometime in late 2020; However, the team decided to delay it at the beginning of this year, motivated by the difficulties of the health situation. “This year has brought us many challenges and our transition to working from home has caused development to progress slower than expected,” they said in their respective statement. Later we would know that the first quarter of 2021 would not be its final date either: we fit into the final stretch

Things are like this today: Kena Bridge of Spirits is scheduled to launch on September 21 on PS5, PS4 and PC. At the head of this news you can see his latest trailer; on the other hand, by clicking here you will find out how it will take advantage of the capabilities of the DualSense, the new generation PlayStation controller.