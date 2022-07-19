Ken Jennings joked about circumcision about the danger, and it seems that the fans liked it well

Ken Jennings is back in Jeopardy! On Monday, July 18, taking over the baton from co-host Mayim Bialik, who has been in charge since May. What a wonderful evening to return, as the game ended with a rare question on the tie-break and the coronation of a new champion. However, this was another part of the episode in which fans giggled at the host causing laughter, as Jennings surprised both participants and home viewers with a joke about circumcision after one of the prompts.

In double jeopardy! In the July 18 round of the game, a $2,000 tip was selected in the “Active Bible Verses” category with the answer as follows: “Since no one has done this for 40 years, God told Joshua to take a knife and do it with male Israelis.” Contestant Erica Weiner-Amanchi answered correctly: “What is circumcision?” which made Ken Jennings confirm her answer in the most unpleasant way. He was joking:

That’s right. An excruciating $2,000 for you.

The comment of the presenter made the participant flinch, and it was heard how the other participants of the scene reacted. Fans of the house immediately took to Twitter to share the fun:

“An excruciating $2,000 for you” 😂 @KenJennings continues to be one of my favorite people. @Jeopardy has the simplest solution.

This viewer was obviously referring to the ongoing search for a permanent host of the classic game show after the death of Alex Trebek in 2020. After a chaotic audition process in the months following Trebek’s death, the former Jeopardy! Champion Ken Jennings and “The Big Bang Theory” actress Mayim Bialik have been appointed co-hosts until the end of the current season, which ends on July 29.

For a long time it was thought that one of them would get a permanent place, but recent comments by executive producer Michael Davis seem to indicate that this is Jeopardy! may be inclined to have several presenters represent a diverse audience of the show. Some fans, including Men’s Health culture editor Evan Romano, believe that Ken Jennings’ humor proves that he has everything to take this position, tweeting:

Ken Jennings Just Made a Joke About Circumcision on Jeopardy, Make It an Official Host Already

The Master of trivia, of course, is no stranger to cheesy humor. In November, Ken Jennings made a Dean Martin-style “It’s love” joke after alluding to an eel, which caused such a loud collective groan from fans, prompting a funny apology from the host on social media.

Even the show got into the dad’s joke about it all, making a “cut out” joke on Instagram when they shared a clip of Ken Jennings humorous about circumcision:

Despite the jokes happening on Alex Trebek’s stage that night, it seems that many fans are just happy to see the champion at the podium, as one tweeted:

So glad to see Ken Jennings back on Jeopardy. His rapport with the contestants is so refreshing. #danger #KenDjennings

Viewers hope that the decision on the permanent host of Jeopardy! will follow shortly after the season 38 finale on Friday, July 29. Danger for celebrities! The premiere is scheduled for this fall on ABC, and although the host of the spin-off has not been announced, Deadline reported that Mayim Bialik is likely to receive a call, as it was originally planned that she would headline the primetime tournaments of the game show after the death of Alex Trebek. Be sure to check out our TV program for 2022 to find out the premiere dates of all your fall shows.