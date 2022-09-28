Ken Jennings defends Sima Liu after fans kept giving him “hints” about his danger! Game

Danger for celebrities! It’s in full swing, and lots of big stars are competing to win cash prizes for their chosen charities. The show proved how intense the triva competition can be with the premiere of the series, in which Marvel star Simu Liu won by doubling his score in the Final Jeopardy round, defeating Andy Richter from Conan in the last second of victory. Shocked, Liu reached the semifinals, but his impressive performance did not prevent fans from inserting their five cents and giving advice on how Liu should approach the game. Ken Jennings, who is the co-host of the daily syndicated iteration, came to the defense of the Marvel star, saying that the game is Jeopardy! it’s much more difficult on stage than it seems from home.

After his successful first appearance on Celebrity Jeopardy! On ABC, Liu expressed stunned annoyance at some of the messages fans were sending him on Twitter. He pointed out that almost everything under high pressure during filming affects abilities, which is obviously not clear to those who criticize the participants from home. Check out his tweet below.

To all the people trying to "give me tips" on Jeopardy, please talk to me when you have four cameras pointed at you on a subzero soundstage with a live audience, two super-fast-buzzing competitors and money on the line for charity lmfao — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) September 27, 2022

Ken Jennings supported this opinion with his comment, saying that Jeopardy! The scene can scare anyone, even superheroes like Simu Liu.

Jennings would definitely understand how unnerving Jeopardy is! the stage may be. Besides being one of the regular new presenters, Jennings is the biggest winner of all time. During his participation in the popular game show, he won 74 times in a row, earning $2,522,700, and also won several tournaments over the years, including the Ultimate Tournament of Champions and his epic victory in the GOAT tournament, resulting in a total of $4,522,700.

While Liu may not even come close to matching the numerous records set by Jennings over the years, his performance this week on Celebrity Jeopardy! the premiere impressed. He has already won $23,200 in the tournament and moves on to the next round. This performance is particularly noteworthy because the latest format change was introduced for the first time. A celebrity-infused spinoff has prompted the addition of a “Triple Jeopardy” round that has never been included in a game show before and could potentially affect strategies in the future, even if those eps aren’t as hardcore as the flagship’s. Liu clearly does not need advice from Twitter, as he was clearly able to navigate the changes and win big.

To find out if Simu Liu will leave with a mega prize for his favorite charity activity, Celebrity Jeopardy! It airs on Sundays on ABC at 20:00 ET. In the meantime, you can watch him face various strong opponents in “Shang Chi” and “The Legend of the Ten Rings,” which are currently being broadcast on a Disney+ subscription. In addition, to get more information about future tournaments that will be broadcast later this year, follow our schedule of TV premieres for 2022.