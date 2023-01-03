Ken Block, an icon of American motorsport and YouTube, has died at the age of 55 as a result of a snowmobile accident in Utah.

If you’ve ever watched a rally or car drift video on YouTube, chances are you’ve seen Ken Block or heard someone talk about him. The 55-year-old was a pioneer in his GYMKHANA videos, a 10—part series in which he performed daring stunts on his custom cars.

Unfortunately, on January 3, it became known that Block died due to a snowmobile accident at his ranch in Utah. According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Block was driving up a steep slope when his snowmobile flipped over and landed on him.

He died of his injuries at the scene. Block was riding in a group, as he revealed in his Instagram post shortly before the accident, but he was away from the group when the accident occurred.

The motorsport world paid tribute to Block after his death, and many fans and fellow racers praised his triumphs both behind the wheel and behind the computer screen.

“It is with the deepest regret that we can confirm that Ken Block has passed away today as a result of a snowmobile accident,” his Hoonigan brand said in a statement on Instagram.

“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

RIP Ken Block. A legend lost too soon. pic.twitter.com/2p0lKHaLf6 — Gran Turismo (@thegranturismo) January 3, 2023

In addition to becoming synonymous with YouTube, the 55-year-old also had a huge impact on the gaming world thanks to his Hoonigan brand, when his custom cars appeared in the Forza, Dirt and Grand Turismo series.

Block is survived by his wife Lucy and three children.