Kelsey Owens of Siesta Key Announces She Was Fired After 4 Seasons: “Mind-Blowing and Really Disgusting”

Is this the end? Kelsey Owens is leaving Siesta Key after four seasons, and the reality star said the decision was not up to her.

“Last night I was going on stage at a damn strip club of all places and I was informed that I would be cut moving forward on Siesta Key, absolutely without warning,” Owens, 25, wrote on Instagram on Friday, August 5. “It’s mind-blowing and really disgusting that after working on a TV series since I was 19, where I shared things about my personal life that I didn’t always like, I turned my whole life around and put so much effort into coming to an end in such a disrespectful manner and so suddenly. Not even a simple “thank you for sharing the last 5 years of your life with us.”

In a lengthy post on social media, the former MTV personality spoke about her first reaction to the news, adding: “I cried my eyes out, then wiped those tears away and shot my last scene as best I could with my head held high. Despite how everything was handled, I am so grateful for the friends I made, the once-in-a-lifetime opportunities I was given, and most of all for the fans. I would like to hug each of you.”

The Missouri native noted that participation in the series had a great impact on her life. “You have no idea how much your kind words and support meant to me and how they helped me through the most difficult times,” she continued. “I couldn’t have done it in the last 5 years without all of you, so thank you for that. I’ve really become a better person thanks to you. My time on the show has come to an end, but for me it’s just the beginning. “It’s time to enter the next chapter.”

Owens, who has appeared on Siesta Key since its debut in 2017, previously said she was considering leaving the series. Earlier this year, Owens, Juliette Porter and Madison Hausburg discussed the future of the model amid her relationship with Max Strong.

“Kelsey has been dating her boyfriend Max for some time. He moved from Kentucky to Siesta Key to be with her, which was a pretty big step,” Porter, 25, said during a candid interview in March. “And even though Max just moved in to be with her, Kelsey recently had some doubts about whether she wanted to stay in Florida at all.”

At the time, Owens admitted that she was thinking about moving to Los Angeles, even if it meant leaving Siesta Key. “It’s definitely something I’ve been thinking about a lot, but it’s also hard because Max just moved here,” she told 27—year-old Hausburg. “I just feel like I’ve been pushed out of the band more and more lately. I don’t want it to be like that.”

Two months later, the TV presenter revealed her plans during a Q&A on Instagram. “I’m staying in Florida, not for myself, not for anyone else,” Owens wrote in May in response to a question from fans about a possible departure.

