Kelly Vedovelli very happy to find Doc Gyneco in TPMP!

Via her Instagram story, Kelly Vedovelli reposted a tweet from Cyril Hanouna! “Good darlings, some news that will please you too much: Our Doc Gyneco will be back tomorrow in TPMP at 7:10 pm live! He is back ! The foli e! It smells serious darka. “

A tweet that Kelly commented on, “Doc Gyneco, oh my God, I missed you so much! Obviously, the beautiful blonde is therefore very anxious to find her friend columnist around the table!

Internet users share the same enthusiasm as Kelly Vedovelli! Indeed, on the Web, the latter expressed their joy at the idea of ​​finding the artist on the small screen!

KELLY VEDOVELLI: INTERNET USERS ARE ALSO LOOKING FORWARD TO FIND DOC GYNECO

Like Kelly Vedovelli, tweeters are also eager to find Doc Gyneco in Touche pas à mon poste! Thus, many of them have responded to Cyril Hanouna’s tweet!

MCE TV therefore invites you to read some answers from ultra enthusiastic Internet users! “Great, great news! We are waiting for you Doc Gyneco! “” Finally, I feel like it’s going to be a hell of a comeback, love it! ”

Or, “This is the best news of this season, honestly since he’s been gone there’s a touch of WTF missing from the show! »« Kelly Vedovelli and the Doc are my favorite columnists so delighted! »We can read on the social network!

All very positive comments which will therefore make the columnist of Doc Dyneco very happy!



