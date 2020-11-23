Kelly Vedovelli shared her boss Cyril Hanouna!

Kelly Vedoelli is in great shape on the TPMP set with Cyril Hanouna! We give you more details. Kelly Vedovelli is in the mood with Cyril Hanouna on the TPMP set!

In the night from Sunday to Monday, the young columnist shared in Story a publication of TPMP. Here we see host Cyril Hanouna dancing on the show.

And above all, we notice that Kelly Vedovelli also sets the mood by dancing. On the Instagram post, the TPMP show therefore teases what awaits us this Monday, November 23.

And at first glance, we already know that there will be atmosphere! Cyril Hanouna and his whole team indeed seem to be in great shape.

Enough to start this new week in a good mood! Kelly Vedovelli and the rest of the team will therefore be on the C8 channel tonight at 7:10 pm.

KELLY VEDOVELLI IN FULL FORM

Fans of the young woman know, Kelly Vedovelli attracts a lot of attention with every appearance. And for good reason: the pretty blonde is a real ball of energy! And the fans love it.

This weekend, the young woman unveiled on Instagram behind the scenes of the TPMP sets. In her photo, Kelly Vedovelli is shown in a sexy mini-skirt.

It will not take more to drool her many fans who follow her very closely on social media. Besides, this is not the first time that the young woman has shared sexy photos.

Indeed, on Instagram she often shares photos in very sexy outfits. To the delight of his fans!

Indeed, the latter are always thousands to like his posts. As for the comments, the young blonde has disabled them on her Instagram account! Eh yes.

Be aware that she often faces criticism and hateful comments about her weight. Annoyed, she took this radical decision.



