Kelly Vedovelli, Marilyn Monroe’s beauty is passionate!

In Story of her Instagram account, Kelly Vedovelli shared a photo of Marilyn Monroe. She seems really a fan of her glowing beauty!

On social networks, Kelly Vedovelli very often reveals pictures or videos to her fans. The young woman does not hesitate to share her daily life. And it seems that Marilyn Monroe inspires him too.

In her Instagram Story, Kelly Vedovelli has taken to sharing photos that she likes a lot. This Wednesday, November 18, she posted a new photo. This is a black and white photo of Marilyn Monroe.

In this photo, Marilyn Monroe is shown with a very large cleavage that showcased her pretty breasts. But that’s not all. In the photo shared by Kelly Vedovelli, she is also radiant with her most beautiful smile.

As very often, Marilyn Monroe appeared radiant. The old djette seems a fan. And she could be inspired by her haircut in the weeks to come. Indeed, the young woman changes a lot of hairstyles lately.

KELLY VEDOVELLI MAKES SENSATION WITH HER NEW HAIRCUT ON INSTAGRAM

Not long ago, Kelly Vedovelli decided to take inspiration from the character of Flora in the Winx. Indeed, she had opted for very long brown hair with blonde highlights. And the least that can be said is that she wowed her fans.

But now, the columnist of Touche pas à mon poste (TPMP) has opted for a new haircut. Indeed, she returned to blond. With shoulder-length hair, she appeared more natural and dazzling.

This time, it seems that the dancer was inspired by Bulle in Les Supers Nanas. However, she has disabled comments under her photos. It is therefore difficult to know what his fans think of his new cut.

In any case, the two really suit him!



