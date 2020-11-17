Kelly Vedovelli is ultra fan of Bebe Rexha’s curves!

Kelly Vedovelli unveiled her body goal on Instagram! Indeed, the star dreams of being like the singer Bebe Rexha. We tell you everything!

Kelly Vedovelli is very close to her fans. Indeed, the it girl is very active on her Instgram profile. And hardly a day goes by that she doesn’t update her community!

The TPMP star loves to confide in her admirers. She therefore does not hesitate to express herself through her Instagram story. And the least we can say is that she doesn’t have her tongue in her pocket.

Rant, private life, shocking statements… Kelly Vedovelli gives her all! And the latter is not afraid to say things to her followers!

Yesterday, the bomb decided to make a little secret. This time around, the star took on a singer as a model to show off her stunning body.

Kelly Vedovelli shared a great snap of singer Bebe Rexha. And obviously, the columnist dreams of being like her!

On the photo Bebe Rexha a pretty dress to highlight her dream curves! The artist then shows her generous breasts, and her hourglass figure. No wonder Kelly Vedovelli fell under her spell!

The TPMP columnist added in the caption: “Fucking body! “. No doubt: the latter therefore dreams of displaying the same forms of dream.

Internet users quickly reacted to Kelly Vedovelli’s story. Indeed, they agree with her: Bebe Rexha is sublime!

However, Internet users reminded Kelly that she had nothing to envy the singer. And for good reason: the pretty blonde already has a dream body! No doubt: this compliment may therefore warm her heart!



