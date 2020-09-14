Kelly Vedovelli is outraged at the Sad World Twitter network

And for good reason, it is not uncommon to read nasty, even insulting, comments about an Internet user. On the web, hate can spread in just a few hours.

So, it happens that stars prefer to suspend their account. Whether for a while or permanently. In fact, Kelly Vedovelli is one of them!

Indeed, the pretty blonde does not support the bad side of social networks at all. Especially on the blue bird social network, Twitter. In short, this tyranny oppresses him.

So Kelly Vedovelli has not been on this platform since the beginning of September. “I am leaving this gathering of cowardly sons. Come on, hello nazes! “She declared.

Until now, the columnist for Touche Pas À Mon Poste (TPMP) did not want to talk about her departure. Finally, a tweet forces him to talk about it again …

KELLY VEDOVELLI GETS A HITTLE

Although Kelly Vedovelli is no longer on Twitter, the pretty blonde still remains informed of the latest controversies on the platform.

Thus, the one on Imane, 21, debuts her. Indeed, a student feeds an Instagram account (@ recipes.echelon7) dedicated to cooking.

On her page, the young woman addresses all scholarship students who do not have much means to cook. So, the latter gives them tips for eating well without buying a lot!

To highlight his work, our colleagues from BFM Tv gave him an interview. Since then, Imane has been harassed. The reason ? She wears the veil!

Among the haters is Judith Waintraub, a journalist. The latter couldn’t help but share Imane’s interview while commenting on “September 11”. She associates the veil with terrorism.

A comparison that does not please Kelly Vedovelli at all. So the pretty brunette comments “Thank God I quit Twitter … #tristemonde”



