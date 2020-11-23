Kelly Vedovelli in miniskirt behind the scenes of TPMP

On her Instagrma account, Kelly Vedovelli shared a photo where she displayed herself very sexy in a mini skirt behind the scenes of TPMP!

This Saturday, November 21, Kelly Vedovelli (TPMP) posted a new photo on her Instagram account. And the least we can say is that she made a splash with her sexy outfit. But that’s not all.

Kelly Vedovelli also unveiled the backstage of Touche pas à mon poste (TPMP). If Cyril Hanouna does not hide anything from his fans, the pretty blonde has shown a little more about the place where she works.

For her outfit, Kelly Vedovelli opted for a checkered mini skirt and a long sleeve top. Her top also reveals part of her shoulder. In her photo, the young woman also displayed her best smile.

The former djette really appeared radiant in her shot. With her hourglass figure, she has made more than one dream on the social network!

KELLY VEDOVELLI DEACTIVATES THE COMMENTS UNDER HER PHOTO ONCE AGAIN

In the caption of her Instagram photo, Kelly Vedovelli has been promoting a brand like many reality TV candidates. As usual, at the moment, she wanted to turn off comments under her photo.

It has been several months since the columnist of Touche not at my post made this decision. On the other hand, some do not necessarily understand this choice. It seems that the pretty blonde is fed up with haters.

It must be said that she has to deal with hateful remarks from some people about her weight. If she has lost a lot of weight for a few months already, her subscribers are not shy to clash her.

The dancer therefore made a radical decision. It remains to be seen if the young woman will reactivate the messages for her fans. It will take patience to find out. Case to follow!



