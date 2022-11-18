Kelly Rowland responded to the radio host’s suggestion that she plays second fiddle to Beyonce: “I’m light too”

“Yes, and her best friend-sister is one of the biggest stars in the world too,” Rowland asserted of herself.

Kelly Rowland reacted to the comments made about her in contrast to Beyonce, saying that she finds comparisons limiting and that she is also one of the “biggest” world stars.

The singer, actress, TV presenter and writer rejected Peter Rosenberg’s assessment of his career during a recent radio appearance.

Rosenberg, who, along with Ebro Darden and Laura Stiles, hosts the radio show Hot 97 Ebro In The Morning, interviewed Rowland and her fellow actress Marsai Martin, with whom Rowland is starring together in the upcoming Fantasy Football movie.

He highlighted the point in a recent interview that Rowland gave to American radio host Angie Martinez, in which the couple talked about Rowland’s former bandmate Destiny’s Child and best friend for life Beyonce.

“Angie gave you flowers for your ability to play in second place after Beyonce, which, I can only speak for myself, everyone comes into the entertainment business to be a man, right? It really requires a self—esteem check,” Rosenberg told Rowland.

“You happened to be near the brightest light on planet Earth. You think the Big Fight from Outkast was hard next to Andre [3000], you’re with Beyonce, and not only didn’t you have to fight it, but you really loved the position you were in and took it seriously.”

Rowland then interjected, “Here’s the thing. Light attracts light. I’m light. I am a beautiful, brown, shining light. So I don’t think someone else’s light outshines someone else’s. I think when other people start comparing you, I think that’s when it shows how far they are from themselves.

She continued, “I no longer accept that someone else is trying to dim my light for someone else. I love Bey, I know she’s light, but I know I’m light too.”

Rosenberg then tried to compliment Rowland, praising her for choosing not to “rest on her laurels,” despite the fact that her best friend “was the biggest star in the world.”

“Yes,” Rowland replied, “and her best friend sister is also one of the biggest stars in the world.”

Michelle Williams, Beyonce and Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland, Beyonce and Michelle Williams, also known as Destiny’s Child.

She continued, “People only see things one-sidedly, so I don’t like it when they just put one person in one place, like we shine together… For me, it’s always been like a patriarchy.”

Elsewhere, Rowland praised her best friend, stating that she “kicked down doors and arranged positions for so many women like her, a darker shade than her, but specifically for black women, and put black women in other places that we are grateful for.”

She added that she considers comparisons like those made by Rosenberg to be “limiting” in nature.

Rosenberg has since apologized for his line of questions, responding to criticism on Twitter: “Lol, I got it… I hated my question… clumsy and stupid… wrote her a line to apologize for the way it turned out.”

Fans defended Rowland online after the interview. One wrote: “Kelly called him to his face, but he still didn’t understand. Even Marsai Martin caught it. In addition to Destiny’s Child, T Kelly Rowland is an international superstar, actress, writer and businesswoman! She has been working in this industry for more than 25 years, and in 2022 are you still comparing?”

Kelly Rowland talks about sexuality and dating

Another said: “There’s SO much to discuss with Kelly Rowland without mentioning Beyonce. It’s so exhausting at the moment.”

Rowland has released four solo albums and starred in dozens of TV programs and films.

Fantasy Football, which also stars Power actor Omari Hardwick, is a VOD release that will be released next Friday (November 25) in the United States.

In other news, Rowland was recently announced as the headliner of the 2023 Mighty Hoopla Festival along with Years & Years.