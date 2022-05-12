Kelly Rizzo says Bob Saget is “still my husband” after death: “I’m still talking to him”

His memory lives on. Kelly Rizzo says she still considers the late comedian Bob Saget her husband.

43-year-old Rizzo, who married Saget in October 2018, spoke about her loss during a meeting of women who lost their partners on Wednesday, May 12.

“It’s like he’s still my husband,” said Eat Travel Rock host Amanda Kloots, whose husband Nick Cordero died as a result of complications caused by COVID in 2020. now the relationship is different. It’s just—it’s what it is,” Rizzo continued.

The graduate of the “Full House” was found unconscious in January in a hotel room in Florida. They came to the conclusion that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, didn’t think about it and went to bed. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Rizzo told the group how she supports the memory of the graduate of the film “How I Met Your Mother.” “I’m still talking to him, and his pictures are everywhere,” the Chicago native said.

Saget is survived by three daughters: Aubrey, 35, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29. The graduate of America’s Funniest Home Video program was married to his mother Sherri Kramer from 1982 to 1997.

Speaking at the panel, the travel blogger shared that her late husband’s three daughters recently visited her home, where they saw for themselves how much their father is still present in her life.

“His girls came to stay with me, you know, for the first time since I moved into a new house just last week, and they came in, and I thought, “So this is kind of a museum for your dad, so don’t worry, but yes, he’s everywhere.”,— she said. “And then they’ll catch me, like, from time to time, when I’m talking to a photo, and they’re like, “Stepmom Kelly, are you okay?””

In 2009, Saget told Parade, “The best thing in my life is my daughters. I worship them! If everything in my life was raised to the level of how great they are, then it would be a great achievement.”

Before Saget and Rizzo got married, the bride-to-be told Us, “I’ve never met anyone like him. He literally keeps me on my toes. He’s just a great guy. He’s a comedian, so there’s no time to be bored! And all his friends are so funny because they are just as funny, unique and complex as he is.”