Kelly Flanagan of the Bachelor says Peter Weber’s romance was “just fun and play”: I didn’t look at him as “my spouse”

Not so serious. Kelly Flanagan revealed that she decided to break up with former bachelor Peter Weber after she realized that their relationship was “all fun and games.”

Read the article

“I don’t think there was anything specific that led to the downfall of me and Peter. It was just a lot of little things,” the 30—year-old lawyer told Mike Johnson and Brian Abasolo on Thursday, May 26, in the release of their podcast “Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation.” “Peter and I had a lot of fun, but I do not know if I respected him as much as I wanted to respect my spouse.”

She continued, comparing the 30-year-old pilot with the men in her family: “I have this with my brothers and my father, where if I’m at a moment when I need good advice and I’m looking for someone to go to on important decisions, but with Peter it was just fun and a game”.

While Flanagan enjoyed her time with the reality TV personality during their brief romance, she couldn’t see him as her future husband. “I could have had fun with him, but I needed a man to look up to,” she explained. “I just didn’t respect Peter the way I always hoped I would respect my husband.”

Read the article

The Illinois native fought for Weber’s heart in his season of “The Bachelor,” which aired in early 2020. In the season 24 finale, he proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, but they ended their collaboration while the season was still on the air. Peter also tried to mend fences with runner-up Madison Prevett in the After the Final Rose special in January 2020, but their romance quickly faded. The California native was spotted with Flanagan two months later.

“There were a lot of accidents in my relationship with Kelly,” Weber said on the “Viall Files” podcast in April 2020. — You go back to the very beginning, she and I run into each other even before it all started, and she had a sign that she ran into me. It was crazy. What I don’t know if many people know is that the show obviously took place, it didn’t work for us on the show. After the show, I was in Miami, I had the opportunity to go there to the Super Bowl with my brother, and I ran into her on the Saturday night before the Super Bowl.”

Despite the fact that they planned to move together to New York in early 2021, the couple broke up in December 2020.

“I’m sad to say this, but Peter and I decided to go our separate ways,” Flanagan wrote on Instagram in January 2021. — Peter and I spent an incredible time together, and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately, he and I are at two different stages of our lives and see our future paths differently. I wish Peter all the best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to the next chapter.”

After their breakup, she shared several reasons why her romance with Weber failed. “If there’s something that I think is disrespectful in a relationship, I’ve talked about it and I’ve been pretty loud. I think communication makes a huge difference in a relationship, and there were things that I would essentially like to say, ‘Hey, listen, this makes me feel like shit, this makes me feel this way,'” Flanagan said on “Off The Vine” in March 2021.. “There was nothing large-scale. …The relationship was fun. It was great, but there were a lot of little things.”

Read the article

Weber, for his part, said he had “no desire” to talk about the relationship anymore. “Look, it’s obvious that every story has two sides, and yes, it’s true that usually the truth lies a little bit between these two sides,” he said in the August 2021 issue of the Tea With Publyssity podcast. . “I went on. I know she’s moved.”