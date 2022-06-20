Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, moved from a ranch in Montana, but remains a “thorn in her side”

He didn’t leave quietly. Us Weekly confirms that Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, moved from the singer’s ranch in Montana two years after their separation.

The 45-year—old music manager “wanted to fight the order, but eventually he was dissuaded,” an insider exclusively tells Us.

While his departure is something the 40—year-old Clarkson is rooting for, sources say Blackstock is “always asking for more and is a constant thorn in her side.”

Ownership has been a major point of contention throughout the divorce process since the filing of the application in June 2020. Blackstock has previously testified that he wants to retire from the entertainment industry and become a full-time rancher. The “Miss Independence” singer wanted to sell a ranch in Montana (which she bought and was listed as the sole owner), but her ex-husband claimed that he needed it for his business.

In August 2021, a judge ruled that Blackstock would bear the costs of maintaining the ranch (about $81000 per month) while the litigation continues. Clarkson lost an attempt to evict her ex from the property the following December. The following month, the Grammy winner agreed to give the talent manager 5.12 percent of the land, which is $908,800 of its total value of $17,750,000.

The financial settlement was finalized in March. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon ruled that Blackstock can only stay at the ranch until June 1. He was ordered to pay his ex $12,500 a month in rent, but Clarkson pays him more every month. According to legal documents, Blackstock will receive $115,000 monthly in spousal support from Clarkson until January 2024.

The show’s host, Kelly Clarkson, also pays Blackstock $45,601 a month in alimony. She has primary custody of their children, 8-year-old River and 6-year-old Remy, and their father spends one weekend with them every month while he lives in Montana. The custody agreement will be renegotiated if he moves to another state.

“He will spend most of the summer in Montana and will have unlimited access to the ranch,” a source tells us. “He plans to go to Los Angeles to see the kids, but it won’t be on a regular basis.”

The American Idol graduate spoke candidly about the difficulties of divorce on her daytime talk show. When she met with The Chicks members Natalie Maines, Marty Maguire and Emily Strayer earlier this month, she revealed that her friends were a source of comfort.

“So we’ve all been through divorces,” Clarkson began. “How did each of you find the strength? And not just music, I think it’s therapeutic. But, for example, your female friendship? I feel like it really helped me.”

The country stars agreed, calling themselves “divorce buddies.”

When her divorce comes to an end, Clarkson starts dating again. “It’s hard for Kelly to find time for romance in her schedule, but her friends are still setting her up,” a source told us exclusively in March.

With a report by Jennifer Heger