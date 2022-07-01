Kelly Clarkson Tells her Honest Story after the divorce and what was the Hardest to navigate

Kelly Clarkson has had to overcome a lot of personal difficulties over the past couple of years. Although she has achieved a number of professional triumphs, especially thanks to the fact that the Kelly Clarkson show has become a hit with critics and viewers, and Clarkson is currently modernizing the daytime speaker, preparing to take the place vacated by the Ellen DeGeneres Show this fall, her divorce from Brandon Blackstock was full of problems. Nevertheless, despite all this, Clarkson has remained open with her fans, and now she has spoken about her honest story after this breakup and what was the most difficult to “navigate”.

What did Kelly Clarkson say about her post-divorce story?

A little over two years ago, Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and many months since then have been filled with custody battles, marital disputes, lawsuits over their joint business relationship and lengthy fights over their ranch in Montana. During that time, Clarkson remained fairly honest about what she was emotionally dealing with, but like anyone who’s having a hard time, she could have told a lot more. During a recent conversation with The Chart Show podcast (opens in new tab) Clarkson was asked about the release of new music, so she talked about how she manages to be truthful, and noted:

It was the most difficult thing to navigate, I’ve never had such a complex project. It’s one of those things when I’m a person and I’m going through something huge, obviously everyone knows — a big, huge divorce that I went through. And it’s been two years now, and it’s not easy with children, especially; this makes it a completely different dynamic… In general, my outlet is just writing. It has always been difficult for me to communicate… I started writing to help myself with this, so I have to be completely honest, but it’s hard to navigate, right? Because it’s in the public eye, and other people are involved. So it’s like, “Dude, I feel like I’m a vessel for this.”

I’m sure many of Clarkson’s fans would never have guessed that there was a time in the star’s life when she felt she couldn’t talk about what was bothering her, but it turns out that this was definitely the case when she was very younger and was able to address the letter. to help her process things. While it’s great and has certainly already given us a lot of great songs from a multi-talented artist, trying to write about her divorce involving so many other people (including her young children), Clarkson had a hard time figuring out what to do. share and what to hide.

Clarkson also talked about how important it is to overcome some doubts when it comes to full frankness in his songs, and said:

Even Happier Than Ever, the Billy [Eilish] song, this song, I’m sure, means a bunch of different things to her, but [think] about the domino effect of its release and how it affects a lot of other people. . Because these are songs where you’re really honest, and you’re angry, and you’re sad, and you’re hurt, and all that, this equation makes the song the best. I’m just focusing on what I’m comfortable releasing… [New music] is coming, I just need to gather my thoughts. [Laughs]

Kelly Clarkson believes that even when it is really difficult to dive into a deeply personal situation for a song, for example, feelings that arise in a person after a divorce, it can still be an advantage, and not only for the songwriter, but for everyone who listens. to the melody as well. Since Clarkson’s divorce has only recently ended, it will take her some time to get her shit together and figure out what she doesn’t mind telling us. I have a feeling that new music is worth the wait, regardless of what Clarkson shares or keeps to himself.