Kelly Clarkson says she spent the summer with ex-Brandon Blackstock and the kids at their ranch in Montana: “It was a tough couple of years”

They put their family first! After the divorce was finalized, Kelly Clarkson spoke about her approach to co-parenting with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

“Obviously, it’s been a tough couple of years, so it was very important for me, for example, to disconnect for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, said today on Tuesday, August 23, about picking up daughter River, 8, and son Remy, 6. , to Montana for the summer. “I was literally riding in the mountains on four wheels, and I own a lot of water, so my sister, my nephew, me and a couple of friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just walking in nature.”

The singer noted that 45-year-old Blackstock joined them on the trip, adding: “The children were with me and with their father. It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation, so we were both in Montana, so I think it was the first time my kids felt more focused too.”

The Texas native’s comments came after her divorce was settled earlier this year. Clarkson initially filed legal papers in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. In documents obtained by Us Weekly, the winner of the American Idol contest cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup.

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2013 after dating for two years, ended up in a lengthy legal battle over their property in Montana. During the proceedings, Clarkson filed a separate petition asking to be declared officially unmarried in July 2021. Two months later, she received this petition.

The show’s host, Kelly Clarkson, was later ordered to pay Blackstock nearly $200,000 a month, including temporary payments of $150,000 a month in spouse support. Clarkson, who has been granted primary custody of their children, also pays an additional $45,601 per month for their children.

The performer, for her part, previously talked about the “tough” process of trying to raise the former.

“I know it’s just difficult with Brandon and me because we’re in different places and it’s like we both agree on the main thing, but it’s difficult when you’re not together all the time, for me personally,” she said on her February 2021 talk show Khloe Kardashian’s guest of the year. “As long as you make sure it’s about the kids and their interests, we’re both on board.”

Clarkson later revealed how her divorce from Blackstock affected aspects of her career. “Everyone knows that two years later I went through a big divorce, and it wasn’t easy with the kids,” she explained in June on The Chart Show With Brooke Reese. “I’m just focusing on what I’m comfortable releasing. So it’s just a tricky thing to navigate.”

The “Because of You” singer added: “I just need to collect my thoughts. I just have to figure out what I’m going to release. I’ve never had such a difficult project.”