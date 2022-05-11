Kelly Clarkson reveals why she “almost cried” on the first Mother’s Day after completing her divorce from Brandon Blackstock

Riding solo! Kelly Clarkson has spoken about how she spent her first Mother’s Day after finalizing her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in March, and it almost brought tears to her eyes.

— I’m a single mother, right? – said 40-year-old musician Katie Krause from Extra on Monday, May 9, during the final of the American song contest. — So I’m either at work or with the kids.

The voice coach, who shares daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 6, with her ex-husband, 45, explained that she got the best surprise from her babysitter on Sunday, May 8, on holiday.

“So, my babysitter — I literally almost cried — for example, she came into the kitchen and said, “Hey, for Mother’s Day, I’ll give you time, and you can do whatever you want.” Clarkson recalled. “I almost broke down, I thought, “What??!!”

A native of Texas, who was joined during the interview by her colleague in the American song Contest Snoop Dogg, noted how great it was to really relax.

“No one understands how important time is,” the 50—year-old rapper said on Monday, to which Clarkson replied, “I had the best day, and it was amazing.”

Clarkson was declared legally unmarried in September 2021, after more than a year of ups and downs amid the court case of the exes. In March, we confirmed that the “Breakaway” singer and music manager had finalized their divorce.

At the time, the former couple agreed that Clarkson would be the primary custody of their two children, and Blackstock would receive them one weekend a month.

If the businessman, who also shares 20-year-old Savannah and 15-year-old Seth with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth, leaves Montana, where he currently lives on the ranch he and Clarkson share, then the custody agreement will be renegotiated. , according to court documents.

The singer of “Because of You” was able to keep the ranch in Montana, where Blackstock has been living since their separation. In March, a judge ruled that Blackstock would have to start paying Clarkson $12,000 a month in rent until June 1, after which he must vacate the property. (Earlier this month, Clarkson was ordered to disable 13 security cameras at the ranch while Blackstock is there.)

The former winner of the American Idol contest, for her part, had to pay her ex-husband a lump sum of $1.3 million in addition to $45,600 in monthly alimony and $115,000 per month in alimony until 2024.