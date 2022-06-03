Kelly Clarkson, not distracting her from the voice, shared how she enjoys the summer weekend

Kelly Clarkson has had a hell of a busy year. Between her divorce settlement, a complete overhaul of her daytime talk show, hosting an American song contest, and the seemingly endless drama surrounding her Montana ranch, one has to wonder how this mom of two is still standing at all. Apparently giving up on some projects is a big part of that, and the American Idol winner recently did that by announcing that she won’t be returning to “The Voice” this fall. Instead, Clarkson said she cleared her schedule to spend the summer with her two children.

As the Kelly Clarkson Show prepares to take over the time slot vacated by the Ellen DeGeneres Show, which ended in May after 19 seasons, the singer announced she was leaving The Voice ahead of season 22, with former Battle Round advisor Camila Cabello replacing her in the big Red Chairs. While some fans may be disappointed that Kelly Clarkson won’t be back to defend her title against rival Blake Shelton, as well as Gwen Stefani and John Legend, her fans have seen the emotional toll the long divorce has inflicted on her, and we really can’t blame Clarkson for taking advantage of any free time that she can get. Telling E! News that she took a much-needed break, Clarkson said:

For the first time since I turned 16, I’m taking a summer vacation. And this is one of those things, I feel bad because something pops up, but at some point, you know, you just have to be able to, like, set dates and say that nothing will interfere this time. Because it’s expensive, and especially for a single, working mom, it’s kind of exhausting, like going to work and coming home. You’re always doing something, and it’s nice, you know?

Any working parent knows how difficult it can be to find time to get away from routine work and spend time with family, and how difficult it is to combine such responsibilities. In addition, it is very difficult to turn down major career offers, and it was not easy for Kelly Clarkson to decide to hang up her huge belts for the 22nd season of The Voice. I’m happy for her because she definitely deserves to enjoy the summer holidays with her little ones.

So, what’s on the agenda? According to the “Since U Been Gone” singer, it looks like some quality time at the ranch is in development.:

I’m just going to spend time with my kids at my ranch in Montana and we’re just not going to do anything. For example, riding quad bikes, having picnics, hiking, cooking and just having fun. So, you know, scavenging and the like. For example, what we like to do, what we don’t always have time for, when we balance and juggle everything.

It looks like Kelly Clarkson isn’t quite done with this Montana ranch yet. During the controversial divorce proceedings between the talk show host and Brandon Blackstock, Clarkson expressed interest in selling property in Montana, while Blackstock wanted to continue to stay there. In the end, Reba McIntyre’s stepson was allowed to temporarily stay at the ranch while he looked for another place to live. He was supposed to leave by June 1, 2022. Perhaps Clarkson wants to confirm his presence in the territory before making any final decisions on this front. If this summer turns out to be pure magic, she might want to save it for the future.

Fans of The Voice will probably miss her at the vocal competition, but it will be interesting to see what changes she brings to The Kelly Clarkson Show, and hopefully this summer vacation in Montana will give her the opportunity to recover and recharge — just watch out. for these mysterious black holes.

Check your local listings to find out when the Kelly Clarkson Show is on in your area, and also take a look at our TV program for 2022 to find out which shows will premiere in the near future.