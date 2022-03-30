Kelly Clarkson completes Name Change and will officially be known as Kelly Brianne

The 39-year-old talk show host was officially given a new nickname by a California judge on Monday, March 28. “In the absence of objections, the request for a name change has been granted,” the court documents we received say. “The decree is signed and filed. The applicant’s name has been changed from KELLY BRIANNE CLARKSON to KELLY BRIANNE.”

The “Because of You” singer filed a petition to change her official name in February, a few weeks before settling a controversial divorce with Brandon Blackstock. In documents obtained by Us last month, the original American Idol winner noted that her “desire” to use her first and middle name was due to the fact that she thought it “more fully reflects who I am.”

Before it became official, Clarkson clarified even more, assuring fans that her new name would not affect her career. “I just got divorced, so I had to give up my married name. I just kept my middle name for my personal life. I’m still Kelly Clarkson,” she explained on the March 21 episode of People (TV show!).

The voice coach continued: “I don’t think I can change Clarkson at the moment. I’m 20 years old!”

Clarkson split from 45-year-old Blackstock in June 2020 after almost seven years of marriage. Three months after filing for divorce, the artist “Stronger (what doesn’t kill you)” talked about how she coped with the breakup.

— I mean, it’s not a secret. My life was something like a garbage can,” she told the Today show. “Personally, it’s been a little hard for me the last couple of months.”

After the divorce, Clarkson openly told how the divorce can affect the children of the former couple: daughter River Rose, 7 years old, and son Remy, 5 years old.

“It’s terrible. There are so many difficult moments. The hardest thing for me is the kids,” she said on the Kelly Clarkson show in December 2020. — This is the most difficult for me. …You’re worried about your kids.”

After all, the American song contest host got primary custody when she and Blackstock came to an agreement earlier this month. However, Clarkson must pay Blackstock $115,000 a month in spouse support and $45,000,000 a month in alimony. The talent manager, for his part, is allowed to live on their Montana ranch until June, but until then he has to pay his ex $12,500 a month for rent.