Kellen Moore Called Out on Thursday: NFL World Reaction

After leading the NFL in total yards and points in the regular season last year, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has earned the attention of a league-wide head coach.

In the end, Moore decided to return to Dallas for another season. And now, in just one game a year, he’s faced with a unique challenge.

Dak Prescott broke his thumb on his throwing hand during the Cowboys’ Week one loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was forced to undergo surgery and will miss at least the next couple of weeks.

On Thursday, ESPN NFL analyst Marcus Spears called on Moore to take responsibility.

“This is your opportunity as an offensive coordinator to be creative, find out what your shortcomings are and try to hide them. This is the job of the offensive coordinator,” Spears said.

The NFL world reacted to this appeal on Twitter.

“Thank God someone is talking about it,” one fan said.

“KELLEN MOORE !! You ‘re in the HOT SEAT !! Been on it for a couple of seasons, but finally people are seeing it!” another added.

“Swagu is the only real one here who talks about the real problem. I love to see it…” said another.

The Cowboys struggled a lot with the offensive side of the ball in the first week. Moore’s offense was the only team in the league not to score a touchdown in week one—just one rush from the game and 244 yards on offense in a 19-3 loss.

After Prescott’s departure, backup Cooper Rush will serve as QB1 in this weekend’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.