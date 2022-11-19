Keke Palmer Reflects on the Moment She Felt “Trapped” During Her Time As a Nickelodeon Star

Like many young performers of the 2000s, Keke Palmer was a teenage star. Her fame came thanks to her popular Nickelodeon sitcom True Jackson, VP. The teen comedy series fell in love with her millions of young fans who watched Palmer play a young manager in a prestigious fashion company. Despite this level of popularity, participation in a favorite sitcom turned out to be a double-edged sword for the then rising star. Because, as Palmer has now explained, there was a moment when she felt “trapped” at this stage of her career.

The Hollywood star revealed that she is a Nickelodeon star, during the distribution of her THR profile. One moment that still catches Palmer’s eye today played out in 2009, when she and her family received compliments of an all-inclusive cruise on a cable channel for children. Unfortunately, the “Real Jackson” star was unable to enjoy her vacation, as she had to fulfill an autograph signing obligation within a few hours. After all, multidefice sought refuge in his room for most of the trip, and it all sounds like an annoying ordeal. She continued:

I felt like I was wearing a SpongeBob costume that I couldn’t take off. I was trapped. I couldn’t leave my room without someone coming up to me and calling me “The Real Jackson.” What you are to everyone is just a character… just part of their experience.

Even stars need a break sometimes. Although the actress has a sociable and quirky character, giving out countless autographs is not how you want to spend your vacation. The TV presenter definitely loves her fans, but she openly talked about certain disadvantages associated with fame, including the fact that fans filmed her against her will.

Despite the fact that she felt trapped by her Nickelodeon image in this way, the Scream Queens graduate managed to escape the traps of childhood fame (mainly due to her overprotective parents). According to her, her success became fully evident when a child actor friend underwent a rehabilitation course. Palmer recalled how she constantly heard about the tragic narrative of the child star when she moved on to mature roles:

This storyline with child stars… we heard it, we beat it. But for people who think that a normal childhood is overrated, there is nothing overrated if you didn’t have it.

Her impressions of the trip definitely confirm this opinion. The ordeal of the Lightyear star did not end after many hours of fanzine, and Palmer tried to make the most of the situation by posting a clip online in which she happily told about her journey. But the video was just a way to hide his dissatisfaction with a family trip that turned into work. After an impromptu fanzine, she apparently fainted from exhaustion. And thanks to this experience, the 29-year-old actress signed a contract with herself to play only the roles created by her.

Palmer has moved on from her Nick days, as viewers saw earlier this year thanks to the release of Nope. Unfortunately, the success of the film led to unnecessary comparisons between her and her colleague Zendaya. Nevertheless, the actress is experiencing considerable success. Right now, fans are campaigning for her to play Rogue in a potential X-Men reboot, which she’s going to do, and she’s going to host “Saturday Night Live” in December. It goes without saying that the Hollywood veteran is thriving these days, and after what she’s been through, you love to see it!

You can take a trip through memory by watching Keke Palmer on True Jackson, VP using a Paramount+ subscription. When you’re done, watch Palmer’s other best movies and TV shows.