Keke Palmer is just as fascinated as Taylor Lautner from Twilight reveals Her future wife Taylor’s Name Change, as are we all

Keke Palmer has never hidden her joy over the fact that she cares, like, for example, her partner in the movie “Strippers” Jennifer Lopez, marrying Ben Affleck. But this is not so much compared to the fact that a famous actor will have to marry a woman with the same name. Well, Palmer expressed her admiration for the new name that Taylor Lautner’s fiancee will wear when they get married.

On November 13, 2021, Taylor Lautner got engaged to his girlfriend, a nurse from California, Taylor Dome, with whom he has been publicly dating since 2018 (“November 11” is really the perfect date for fulfilling your wishes!) I can say that Lautner and his fiancee have the same names.

After she shared this tweet, many fans expressed the same admiration for this revelation as the star. In one tweet, a user mentioned the “24/7” energy of star Akeela and Bee as the reason she’s busy and busy all the time, followed by a hilarious meme of SpongeBob TikTok with his rhythmically charged “yada yada” next to boring Squidward. It is worth noting that the actress’ latest film “No” earned $6.4 million at the premiere, and she received praise for her performance. So this could lead to even more gigs for the Hollywood veteran:

Look, because Keke is a positive energy 24/7, I really like it. And that’s why she’s booked and busy.

Another person tweeted a hilarious response about contacting the two Taylors. It almost resembles the infamous Spider-Man scene from the movie “There is No Way Home” featuring three Peter Parkers. Well, I’m sure if you shout out something like “Sharkboy,” there’s a good chance that actor Taylor Lautner will be the one to turn around.:

Imagine you call Taylor Lautner and they both turn around, lol.

Keke Palmer clearly dislikes a couple of Lotners, but someone doubts whether it’s good.

Other than that, the other reaction still points to the fun that can arise from the fact that you have the same name as your spouse. And this person used the mail as an example of how things can go wrong:

Chaos at the mailbox; Is this a letter for Taylor or Taylor, is this a Taylor or Taylor credit card statement?

Taylor Lautner met his future bride after he was introduced to her by his younger sister Makena. Apparently, she knew Taylor Dome through their church in Nashville and knew that her older brother would be perfect for her. Dome said that if Lautner ever proposes to her, she doesn’t want anything serious and that it should just be done in the kitchen, as she loves to cook. So the Sharkboy and Lava Girl alum did it in a dark kitchen, getting down on one knee in front of her – surrounded by roses and candles.

The two Taylor Lautners definitely seem happy together, and it's clear they have a lot of support (and questions) from people like Keke Palmer and others.