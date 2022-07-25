Keke Palmer applauds comparisons with Zendaya after the premiere of “No”: “I am an incomparable talent”

Keke Palmer and Zendaya Shutterstock (2)

A claim to her place. Keke Palmer responded to a viral conversation in which she compared her career to Zendaya’s, and she didn’t hold back.

The 28-year-old “Aquila and the Bee” actress expressed her opinion after a Twitter user shared his thoughts about the role of Palmer in Jordan Peele’s film “No”, which was released in theaters on Friday, July 22. The fan claimed that the different levels of “mass popularity” achieved by 25-year-olds Palmer and Zendaya is “one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood,” but the Nickelodeon alum sees it a little differently.

“A great example of colorism is to believe that I can be compared to anyone,” Palmer tweeted on Sunday, July 24. — I am the youngest talk show host in history. The first black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, as well as the youngest and first black Cinderella on Broadway. I am an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS IS Keke Palmer.”

She continued, “I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11. I have over 100 credits and am currently starring in the original script, which is the number one box office movie #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career so far, I couldn’t ask for more, but God keeps surprising me.”

The Illinois native debuted on the big screen in 2004 in the movie “Barbershop 2: Back in Business”, and then moved to television. She played the main role in Nick’s TV series “The Real Jackson, Vice President”, which ran from 2008 to 2011. Palmer hosted her own talk show Just Keke and won a daytime Emmy Award as one of the co-hosts of Strahan, Sarah and Keke. Before “No,” she appeared alongside Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles and others in Hustlers 2019.

Zendaya, for her part, joined the Marvel cinematic universe in 2017 as MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming after she started working on the Disney series Shake It Up. She returned to the small screen in 2019 in the HBO series “Euphoria”, playing a teenager struggling with drug addiction. This role earned her a historic victory in the nomination “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series” at the 2020 Emmy Awards, making her the youngest actress ever to receive this trophy.

Neto brought Palmer back into the spotlight, which still required some adjustment despite her decades in the business. “I’ve been doing this for so long, [but] it’s still a very new experience in terms of the scale of this movie and the attention it attracts,” the Scream Queens graduate told Vanity Fair this month, adding that she’s “having a little difficulty processing” excitement about Peele’s latest thriller. — But I agree with that.

Jump! the star spoke frankly about the obstacles that former child stars face when they grow up. “Oh, hell, there is a huge opinion that they are not real actors. …People don’t think that you, being a child actor, really think about it a lot, but you really, really,” she told the publication. “Most of us kids at that time knew we were winking and nodding. These are still some of my most exciting years in terms of the stories I’ve been able to tell my generation. People still come to me because of True Jackson.”