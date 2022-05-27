Keith Urban once paid John Mayer for an amplifier schematically, as a joke

Keith Urban is known not only for his country music career. The “Once in a Lifetime” singer has become a TV presenter in recent years thanks to appearances on American Idol. And, of course, Urban is married to actress Nicole Kidman. But even his biggest fans might not know about the amazing way he bought an amplifier from John Mayer.

Keith Urban has been playing country music since 1991.

Urban released his self-titled debut album in 1991. Since then, the country artist has released about a dozen more albums, including the 2004 multi-platinum album Be Here. The singer continued to be one of the most successful and prolific country artists of the 2010s.

His latest album The Speed of Now Part 1 of 2020 continues to keep him on the charts. Singles include “We Were”, “God Whispered Your Name” and “One Too Many” featuring P!nk. So Urban’s relevance to the music scene doesn’t seem to decrease anytime soon.