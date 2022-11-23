Keith Lemon Urges Craig David to “Stop talking” About “Bo Selecta”

Keith Lemon, also known as comedian Lee Francis, said Craig David should “stop talking” about Francis impersonating him on Bo’ Selecta!.

Francis starred in the cult Channel 4 show between 2002 and 2009. The comedian caricatured David, as well as Mel B, Michael Jackson and Elton John in various bizarre sketches.

The most infamous, however, was that he posed as R&B star David, which the singer recently compared to “bullying” and revealed that this was the reason he took a break from the music industry.

“It’s just [about] responsibility,” David said in a recent interview. “I have no grudge against Lee, honestly. It’s more a fact: you have to be responsible.”

Speaking to The Sun, Francis said he thinks the problem will go away if David takes his attention away from the show’s problems.

“Most people are happy with their image on Bo’ Selecta!,” he said. “Except for someone we know who wasn’t.

“The only way to get rid of him if he feels people are talking about it is to stop talking about it,” he added.

“That was many years ago, wasn’t it? That’s 20 years ago. I want him not to be upset.”

In 2020, Francis said he was “deeply sorry” for his “offensive” portrayals of black celebrities, including Michael Jackson and TV host Tricia Goddard.

David told BBC Breakfast: “It’s just a coincidence that this happened at the time when George Floyd was murdered in broad daylight in America. So that then there would be a Black Lives Matter movement… protests all over the world.

“And then [Francis’ apology] comes as a reaction to something that really should never have been there, in terms of ever putting a rubber mask on that black face, which it was.

“And it’s just a responsibility for that. I think that, after all, I never talked about it. And this coincidence seemed too timely. I feel emotional talking about it because I just felt like I was speaking on behalf of so many people who were bullied and who experienced it.”

Back in 2016, David talked about reconciling with Francis two years earlier. “Actually, the lowest point for me wasn’t [Bo’ Selecta!] itself,” he recalled. “I couldn’t release music the way I always wanted to.”