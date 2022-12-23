Keith Lee Calls For Picklemeeverything On Tik Tok Due To Alleged Unsafe Food Practices

Food columnist Keith Lee called “Picklemeeverything” on TikTok due to alleged unsafe eating habits after another TikTok claimed that pickled foods increase the risk of botulism.

Due to how easy it is to go viral on TikTok, many of its users have used the popularity of the app to create content that promotes their own small business — whether it’s items like stickers or pendants, or even various forms of food.

Chef Pii’s viral pink sauce was the most popular food item during 2022, as the TikTok community was outraged about whether it was safe to eat it.

Pink Sauce’s problems were recently resolved, but the next food safety controversy began just days after food columnist Keith Lee shed light on a small pickled food company, Picklemeeverything.

Picklemeall contradictions explained

Over the past few months, Keith Lee has established himself in the app as one of the most honest food reviewers. While living in Las Vegas, he often visits local restaurants, but sometimes products from small TikTok companies are sent to him.

In the already deleted video, Keith had nothing but compliments about the various pickled foods sent to him by TikToker Picklemeeverything.

However, then he learned about the dangers of improper cooking of pickled dishes from a fellow TikToker FoodScienceBabe, who shot a video demonstrating the dangers, and also urged her to remove comments from people saying that her business is illegal in California.

Keith was quick to condemn TikToker over reports that the product was not properly sealed and asked all of his subscribers to cancel their orders if possible.

“I completely condemn these actions and products. I don’t work with anyone who can’t accept honest reviews and DEVELOP on them, especially when it comes to things being FED TO PEOPLE,” he said in the caption to his video.

@keith_lee125 #stitch with @foodsciencebabe I fully denounce these actions and products. I don’t work with nobody who can’t take Honest feedback and GROW from it especially when it comes to things being FED TO PEOPLE 🤦🏾‍♂️ I don’t like that at all ! I don’t mean to kick her while she’s down but this was the complete WRONG WAY TO HANDLE THIS !! #foodcritic ♬ original sound – Keith Lee

Shortly after, Picklemeeverything posted a response on its channel, in which it informed fans that it had a license to sell its products, and it would soon provide additional evidence.

The business owner also said that orders are not being processed at the moment.

@picklemeeverything Hello pickled friends family thank you so much for all the love and support everyone. Please be patient with me give me some time to prove everything step-by-step. No orders are being processed. Everything is on hold. ♬ original sound – Picklemeeverything

Keith has not yet responded to Picklemeeverything’s response video at the time of writing, and all of his products have been removed from the Etsy store where the product is sold.

We will definitely update this article as the dispute develops.