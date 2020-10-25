Keisuke Honda issues its own cryptocurrency

Keisuke Honda, one of the stars of the football world, will issue a cryptocurrency bearing his name.

World-famous Japanese football star Keisuke Honda is making his own cryptocurrency.

Honda’s crypto currency, which is currently the captain of Botafogo, one of the Brazilian teams, will be issued via Rally.io, a blockchain platform for video streaming and game applications, and will be called “KSK Honda Coin”. With the new coin, Honda’s fans will be able to interact with the famous football star.

Owners of the KSK Honda Coin will be able to receive exclusive content from Honda and interact with the player through private channels on Discord. “We have decided to create a social token to establish new connections with our most loyal fans,” Honda said in a statement on the subject. said. The famous footballer also stated that the new token will allow him to connect with fans more openly and provide 100 percent transparency among fans about knowing who is holding the token.

Crypto coins are gaining popularity among the stars of the sports world. Last year, famous boxer Manny Pacquiao released a coin called “Pac”. In 2018, there was a cryptocurrency startup that would bear Michael Owen’s own name.

Cryptocurrencies are also a rising trend among sports clubs. In Turkey, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor have their own tokens has launched in cooperation with Socios. It is known that Fenerbahçe is in such a preparation. Many clubs around the world, from Barcelona to PSG and Rome, have issued their own tokens.



