Keighley reiterated that the event will not be postponed

The journalist and showman assures that this edition will be, in all probability, the largest that has been carried out to date.

There will be no rest for The Game Awards 2020, the contest in which not only will the awards to the best of the best in the video game industry be presented (based on the votes of the international press, including MeriStation), but also video game commercials will be held. The global epidemic situation that the world is experiencing due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) has made some wonder about the fate of the gala. Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards emcee, has made it clear to IGN: Show must go on.

“We have a very interesting plan for the show this year. We are definitely going to do it ”. Keighley acknowledges that many people have asked him if they are going to postpone the gala as in the case of the Oscars, but the answer is negative. “Not at all, we will share more details in the next few weeks, but it will probably be our biggest show to date.” It will not be the same as on other occasions: “We are not going to physically gather 10,000 people in one room.” According to the journalist, he is committed to the idea of ​​doing it live, so he is considering several viable options.

Next stop, GamesCom

Starting on August 27, GamesCom will return with a different format, adapted to the digital environment. Geoff Keighley has promised information during the fair, which is traditionally held in Cologne, on similar dates. The media journalist has already experimented with online formats, since the cancellation of E3 2020 has opened the doors to other smaller events. One of them is the Summer Game Fest, which has hosted announcements like the one for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, as well as the first hands-on of the DualSense, the PlayStation 5 controller.

Which game will win the GOTY accolade? The Last of Us Part 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Half Life: Alyx … there are many quality titles that will fight for the prize.



