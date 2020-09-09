Keeping Up with the Kardashians is saying goodbye

Kim Kardashian revealed that the KUWTK show is coming to an end and sent a message to her fans. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality show has let us see a bit of the life of the most popular celebrity family of the moment, but this television show will come to an end and Kim Kardashian revealed the details on her social networks.

Kim made an emotional post where he recalled all the experiences he lived within KUWTK, mentioning that they were 14 years during which they filmed a total of 20 seasons to broadcast on television.

We are more than grateful to all those who have seen us all these years.

To continue, Kim Kardashian said that it was a very special project for her family, since throughout the episodes good and bad moments were captured, as well as the growth of the Kardashian clan.

However, the time to say goodbye to the show has come, so the celeb thanked E! Entertainment, Ryan Seacrest and the production team who accompanied them and made the show possible.

But don’t worry, although Kim has already said goodbye to the show, she revealed that the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will premiere in 2021, so we will still see a little more of this family and their adventures on the reality show.

