“Keep tender: Pray and Obey”: Where did Warren Jeffs live?

Polygamy has been a hot topic on TV shows for many years. Sister Wives and the search for sister wives TLC delves into the more common side of the practice. Documentary series such as the Netflix original, Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, delve deeply into more reclusive and infamous polygamous sects. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey focuses on the FSPD and its now imprisoned leader Warren Jeffs. Before being convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to life in prison, Jeffs lived in a complex in Hillsdale, Utah. The complex is notorious, but it is not the only property of the FSPD.

The most infamous complex was located in Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Arizona.

The most infamous FSPD complex was located in Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Arizona, two cities that intersect on the Utah-Arizona border. The complex was far from the largest owned by the FSPD during the rule of Rulon and Warren Jeffs. The plot covered only a few acres, but it housed a large house where the Jeffs family lived. The city of Hildale was also largely composed of members of the FSPD, thousands of members resided in these two cities during the heyday of the religion.

Jeffs, for his part, once lived in Hildale, but spent time in several other large FSPD communities scattered across several states and other countries. Prior to his arrest, Jeffs had largely left his communities in Hildale and Colorado City.

Warren Jeffs spent time in additional lineups

While most of the religious activity took place in and around Utah under the leadership of Roll Jeffs, the church owned several other large tracts of land. According to KOTA, an ABC News affiliate, the 140-acre site in Pringle, South Dakota, belonged to the FSPD. In 2021, the land was auctioned off to repay a previous court decision. At that time, only a few people lived on earth. It was bought at auction by former members of the FSPD for $750,000.

The church also owned the YFZ Ranch, a 1,700-acre settlement near El Dorado, Texas. Warren Jeffs returned to the property after enlisting the support of the Short Creek community. In 2008, the ranch was raided, and hundreds of women and children were removed from the territory. Jeffs became a fugitive. He was eventually captured in Nevada.

A large alfalfa farm 30 minutes from Pioche, Nevada was also linked to FLDS in 2006. According to Deseret News, the farm’s profits were used to build the YFZ ranch. Additional compounds are believed to have been distributed throughout North America, including Mexico and British Columbia. Since then, many of them have been dismantled or confiscated by the Government.

Part of the property was donated to a non-profit organization.

Jeffs is located far from the city of Utah, which the FSPD has turned into one large complex. It is believed that he is now in a maximum security prison in Texas and continues to monitor the FSPD. The community is not nearly as big as it used to be, and its members have dispersed. Hildale now mainly consists of residents who do not belong to the FSPD. Jeff’s ex-wife donated some of the land that once belonged to Jeff.

According to 12 News, Warren Jeffs’ 65th wife, Brielle Decker, donated three acres of land to a nonprofit organization in Arizona dedicated to preventing human trafficking and meeting the needs of society. The charity used the property to develop the Short Creek Dream Center, a non-profit community outreach organization. The center offers rehabilitation and rehabilitation services, consultations, accommodation and meals.