Keenan Allen Trolling Russell Wilson: The NFL World Reacts – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

Keenan Allen had some fun during the Chargers’ training camp on Monday.

Allen kept saying “Bolt fam, let’s go for a ride” after Russell Wilson started saying “Broncos Country, let’s go for a ride” for his team. Wilson was recording some kind of video that would be used at Mile High to fire up the crowd before the game.

Here’s the original version featuring Wilson:

Here’s Allen’s version:

Fans immediately noted how funny it was when they came across it.

Both Broncos-Chargers games in the upcoming season will be a must-watch on TV.

The first one is scheduled for October 13, when the Chargers will host the Broncos on Monday Night Football. In the last week of the regular season (January 8), Denver will host Los Angeles.