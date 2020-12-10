Keanu Reeves to participate in The Game Awards 2020

Keanu Reeves, will be at the awards of The Game Awards this year 2020, just the same day as the launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

Surprising! Keanu Reeves will be participating in the edition of The Game Awards 2020, as revealed by the official Twitter account of the event, a global celebration of video games that will be broadcast on Thursday, December 10, which has the actor’s fans very excited .

The online event organized by Geoff Keighley is one of the most anticipated celebrations in the industry, as this year has been complicated due to the global pandemic due to COVID-19, but despite this, fans will be able to enjoy the celebration.

The winners are chosen through popular vote on social networks, as we remember that Keanu Reeves is the star of Cyberpunk 2077, and to the surprise of his loyal fans, that same day of The Game Awards 2020 event, it goes on sale the game.

We welcome KEANU REEVES as the latest #TheGameAwards presenter to celebrate an incredible year for video games. Don't miss the live show tomorrow at https://t.co/i3gkmHsM49 pic.twitter.com/ZxJGwvgO8D — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2020

Keanu Reeves to host the 2020 Game Awards

The trajectory of actor Reeves has managed to captivate the attention of his admirers, so the gamer community has been fascinated to learn that he will be a presenter at the world video game event, as he has been one of the public figures who has had projects successful.

The 56-year-old Canadian actor has had the opportunity to play the game Cyberpunk 2077, because in Somagnews, we inform you that the famous one had the opportunity to know the game, since he is the protagonist, although it was revealed that he did not is over.

In addition to the special participation of Keanu Reeves, various personalities from the world of cinema will also be at The Game Awards 2020 ceremony, among the actresses are Gal Gadot and Brie Larson, as well as Tom Holland, among others.



