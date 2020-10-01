Keanu Reeves stars in the new Cyberpunk trailer

The well-known actor, to the rhythm of the no less well-known singer Billie Elish, is in charge of opening the doors of Night City

After the media storm due to the announcement of forced crunch for six weeks by CD Projekt, the studio has turned the page and returns to the active promotion of what is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of this 2020: Cyberpunk 2077. For This has taken out the old artillery and pulled the pull, magnetism and charisma of Keanu Reeves, who master of ceremonies makes an ambient cinematic trailer, with little or nothing of the game itself and much to create an attitude and a certain atmosphere for the future. game.

Advertising machine

Titled “Seize The Day” (which would be a “seize the day” or “live in the present”, the famous Latin “carpe diem”), it is a small trailer starring and voiced by the actor to lay the foundations of your life in the future of Cyberpunk 2077. “What makes you a criminal in 2077? Get caught?” The actor who plays John Wick or Neo opens with force, for commenting on some of their most well-known and popular roles. The video continues with a rapid succession of in-game and CGI scenes stating that “in Night City you can become whoever you want, whatever you want, if your body can pay the price”, making mention of the cybernetic improvements implemented with which you can equip, at the cost of your humanity.

To finish, Keanu gets into a cool car and exclaims: “Seize the day … and set fire to it”, leaving the release date of the title, November 19, for those who are thinking of reserving or buying it on the first day. It is not much in terms of game information, but those 30 seconds, also accompanied by the music of the winner of the last Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish, is an overwhelming advertising tool for an audience beyond the video game fan.



