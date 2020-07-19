Keanu Reeves presents the preview of BRZRKR

Keanu Reeves shares the first details of ‘BRZRKR’, an action comic starring himself. ‘ BRZRKR ‘ is a comic where Keanu Reeves will explore various deep themes with a touch of humor.

Keanu Reeves in one of the most beloved Hollywood figures by the entire public, the charisma of the native of the city of Beirut in Lebanon in immense, being one of the most remembered actors on the big screen.

Keanu has gone viral on social media a great number of times : like when he uses the subway in New York City, while he has breakfast on the bench in a public park or when he helps passers-by.

The protagonist of the ‘Matrix’ saga undoubtedly has a personality with a star. Keanu Reeves once again shows how cool he is, because the artist has decided to release his own comic , that’s right! A very interesting comic that reflects the personality of the actor.

The new Reeves project is called ‘ BRZRKR ‘, the story will tell the exploits of ‘ Berzerker ‘ an immortal character with supernatural powers who provides his services to the Government of the United States of America.

Keanu Reeves was involved in the entire creative process of ‘BRZRKR’, along with Matt Kindt and Alessandro Vitti , the artists invented the entire universe that supports the comic, which will soon be released.

The company Boom! Studios plans to release the first issue of ‘BRZKR’ in October of this year, ‘ BRZRKR ‘ will feature a total of 12 issues in which ‘ Berzerker ‘ will try to find the answer to his eternal life.

The reactions of fans of comics , action sagas and actor Keanu Reeves were immediate, some are very fascinated with the idea of ​​an immortal hero , skilled in languages ​​and with a great temperament.

Some time ago, Keanu Reeves touched the heart of the entire Internet, when he appeared in an interview with some puppies, the actor showed all the love he has for these cute animals .



