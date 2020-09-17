Keanu Reeves’ Matrix 4 Explained: An Inspiring Love Story

Keanu Reeves, who made statements about the Matrix 4 in the program of BBC One, used the expressions “an inspiring love story” for the film. The famous actor also confirmed that the filming of the film continues in Berlin.

Famous actress Keanu Reeves, who was a guest on BBC One’s The One Show, yesterday (September 16), made new statements for the highly curious Matrix 4 movie. Stating that they are currently shooting the film in Berlin, Reeves stated that the character was in a very bad state lastly when asked about what awaits Neo, which he portrayed in the film.

As you know, Keanu Reeves will revive the character of Neo in the new Matrix movie, which will appear before the moviegoers again after almost 20 years. In addition, Carrie-Anne Moss, who portrayed the character of Trinity in the original trilogy, will continue to stand with Neo in Matrix 4.

Matrix 4 is expected to be released in April 2022

“We have a really great director, Lana Wachowski. He wrote a good script, ”says Reeves, and commented on the content of the movie,“ An inspiring love story ”. According to Reeves, the movie is a new version of the wake-up call and will continue to feature plenty of action.

Answering a question about whether Matrix 4 tells before the original trilogy, Keanu Reeves said, “No, no. There’s no going to the past. ” He spoke in the form. Matrix 4 is scheduled to be released in April 2022, and although the coronavirus virus pandemic caused the film to be suspended, Reeves stated in a previous statement that the film will be released.



