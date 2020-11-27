Keanu Reeves has played Cyberpunk 2077

The popular actor will take a prominent role in the video game adventure. On December 10, Cyberpunk 2077 will reach everyone in the world.

Cyberpunk 2077 is going through its final days of development before a release where delays have been more common than desired by CD Projekt RED. What is surely one of the most ambitious video games of recent times also has the desire to obtain more than a 90 in Metacritic, although that is something that we still cannot even estimate. Keanu Reeves, the well-known actor who plays Johnny Silverhand in the title, has already played the final version and apparently “loves it”.

During the question and answer session derived from the presentation of financial results for this past quarter, the CEO, Adam Kicinski, has been asked about this, if the actor has already been able to get his hands on the title, and the answer is affirmative: “He has already played. But, as far as I know, he hasn’t finished it yet, ”he argues at the meeting. And he adds: “Although, of course, he has already played and he loves it.”

Night City is the name of the great region where Cyberpunk 2077 takes place, a fictional universe based on the original work of Mike Pondsmith with dozens of hours of content around it. In fact, one of the testers has been in for more than 175 hours and hasn’t completed it yet. Although the campaign will be apparently shorter than that of The Witcher 3, it will take 100% weeks to complete. Regarding possible bugs, which are inevitable in open worlds, CD Projekt promises that they will be few and difficult to find.

December 10, Cyberpunk 2077 release date

Cyberpunk 2077 has everything ready to hit stores this December 10. If all goes well, there will be no more delays and the community will be able to start playing that day on PS4, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and Google Stadia. The first technical tests allow us to see how it looks both on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S as well as on PS4 and PS5.



