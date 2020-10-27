Keanu Reeves goes back to the ’90s with a shaved head

Actor Keanu Reeves said goodbye to his dark hair and now has a new image that is making fans even more in love.

Keanu Reeves looks unrecognizable after shaving off his signature long hair and debuting with a striking haircut. In more recent years, the John Wick actor has become more recognizable for his shoulder-length dark locks.

However, it is not a completely new hairstyle for the star of The Matrix 4, who has previously styled various styles during his time in Hollywood.

Of course, his latest hair transformation is for a role in a movie. Keanu, 56, shaved off his dark hair to reprise his role as Neo in the latest installment of the Matrix franchise.

The main star has been filming in locations in Berlin, Germany, for four months as cameras began filming again amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans will note that his latest look has similarities like when his iconic character Neo wakes up in a human reproduction facility in the 1999 film.

Keanu first showed off his new look while saying goodbye to his stunning girlfriend Alexandra Grant, who had accompanied him to the hotel in a car.

The actor was camera shy as he ran his fingers through his freshly cut hair. Temperatures were cool in Berlin so the Canadian stayed wrapped in several layers for his departure. Keanu was traveling light with a backpack over his shoulder and a red bag.

Keanu Reeves prepares for the return of the Matrix

Matrix 4 will hit theaters in 2021. Filming has been hampered by delays amid the coronavirus pandemic that sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

The filming scenes had to stop in March when the killer virus shook the world to the core.

The lead stars began returning to Germany to be on location for filming in June. Carrie-Ann Moss has returned to her role as Trinity from the original trilogy. Jada Pinkett-Smith also reprized her role as Niobe for the fourth film.

As we informed you in Somagnews in the romance department, Keanu has been happily loved by his girlfriend Alexandra.

The couple loved the show business circuit when they went public with their relationship in November of last year. It is not known how long they have been romantically together, but their close relationship dates back years.

They met when they collaborated on the adult picture book Ode to Happiness in 2011. The rest is history. Do you like the way Keanu looks in his new style?



